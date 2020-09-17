‘ESI hospitals can be built in all States’

Visakhapatnam

17 September 2020 23:34 IST

BJP leader and former member of the ESIC Board Cheruvu Ramakotaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that every State in the country can have an ESI Atma Nirbhar Hospital for taking up treatment of heart, kidney, cancer and other chronic ailments for ESI members in that State.

While commending the Prime Minister for his people-centric initiatives, Mr. Ramakotaiah recalled his association with the BJP for over two decades. He said he was appointed a member of the ESI Corporation during the tenure of Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

“I toured all over the country visiting ESI Hospitals and attending several board meetings. Adequate land is available for construction of State-level hospitals all over the ESI-implementing States,” he said. He appealed to the Prime Minister that the available land is utilised for construction of hospitals for the welfare of the insured persons.