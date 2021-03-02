Ensure free and fair ULB polls in Guntur, says Collector

Guntur

02 March 2021 23:45 IST

Orders issued on enforcement of MCC, social distancing norms during campaigns

District Collector Vivek Yadav has instructed municipal, revenue and police personnel to ensure that elections to Urban Local Bodies are held in a fair and peaceful manner. Elections to municipalities and municipal corporations would be held on March 10.

The Collector, during a video conference with municipal commissioners, revenue divisional officers and police officers, directed that details of sector officers, route officers, and zonal teams should be displayed prominently in the towns.

The teams set up for ensuring that parties abide by the Model Code of Conduct should conduct surprise checks and ensure that single-window desks are set up at every ULB to give clearances to rallies and public meetings. Voters’ lists should be made available to all political parties and their representatives, he said.

“Ensure that voter awareness programmes are held in towns and ensure that maximum voters use their right to vote. A helpdesk should be set up at every municipality and four helpdesks should be set up at municipal corporations. Election personnel should use laptops to search for voters’ names and help anyone. I also want the municipal commissioners to ensure that voter slips are given three days before the polls and appoint a special officer to distribute voter slips. The commissioners should also give a report on the distribution of voter slips and that the Booth Level Officers ensure that voter slips are distributed 100%,” said Mr. Vivek Yadav.

The Collector also said that special awareness programmes should be conducted in polling booths which registered low voter turnout in the general elections.

Voter awareness programmes should be held for a week beginning on Tuesday according to a schedule and ULBs should involve citizens, Resident Welfare Associations and Sub-Collectors and RDOs should supervise the voter awareness programmes.

In case there are violations of the Model Code of Conduct, the nodal officers and sectoral officers should take action within five minutes and report them to the MCC committee.

The Collector also asked the personnel to complete all the necessary arrangements for counting and asked that training be given to the poll personnel on counting.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said that publicity should be done regarding voter awareness programmes and ensure that all social distancing protocols be followed during campaigning.

JC (Aasara, Welfare) K. Sridhar Reddy, Election Nodal Officers, Vijay Kumar, Project Director, Dwama, G. Srinivasa Reddy, DRDA, PD, Ananda Naik were present.