‘Ensure continuous drinking water supply in Krishna district’

March 19, 2024 02:22 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

At a meeting with Rural Water Supply officials on March 18, Mr. Rajababu noted that 27 villages in Pedana, Kruthivennu and Bantumilli mandals of the district have reported the problem of drinking water shortage.

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials supplying drinking water through tankers in a colony in Gunadala, as there was no water supply, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Krishna District Collector P. Rajababu has instructed officials to ensure that there is no disruption in drinking water supply to villages during summer.

All these villages will be supplied drinking water through tankers from March 20, the Collector said, adding that officials have to ensure that every village gets its due.

