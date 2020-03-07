End of the road for BS-IV vehicles

B. Madhu Gopal

07 March 2020 20:34 IST

Manufacturers and dealers are offering attractive discounts to clear their inventory before new emission norms kick in

Those in the market for a new car or a motorcycle need to act fast if they want to buy a vehicle with Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) emission norms, as the deadline for registration of such vehicles is March 31, 2020.

Post that date, BS-IV vehicles will no longer be registered and will have to be sold as scrap, say officials. The Supreme Court has ordered that no new motor vehicles with BS-IV emission norms can be sold after March 31, 2020. However, vehicles which have already been bought and registered can be driven till their expiry, which is 15 years from the date of purchase.

Advertising

Advertising

Buyers beware

"The onus of registering new BS-IV vehicles before the deadline is on the buyer. Those planning to buy BS-IV vehicles should go for registration at least three/four days before the deadline as last-minute failure of registration due to technical hurdles cannot be an excuse. Such vehicles would have to be sold as scrap. Those applying for fancy registration numbers should do so much ahead of the deadline," said another official requesting anonymity.

Buyers of new vehicles have to ensure that the vehicles are marked BS-VI and not BS-IV. Some motorists are under the impression that the emission norms are only for cars as the relevant marking is generally seen on cars but not visible on two-wheelers. The emission specifications will be given in Form 22 and invoice of the vehicle. Buyers have to confirm the specifications in Form 22 and not by the stickers fixed on the vehicles, officials said.

While some automobile dealers do not seem to be worried as they are confident of exhausting the BS-IV inventory before the deadline, there are others who may be left with unsold vehicles. "We are giving hefty discounts to clear our inventory, which our customers are also making use of. It is a win-win situation. Technological upgradation is important for protection of the environment and safeguarding the lives of the public at large," said Yellapu Raghuram, proprietor of Jupiter Honda, an authorised dealer of Honda two-wheelers.

There are around 20 two-wheeler dealerships, a dozen car retailers, three truck dealerships, three autorickshaw retailers and light commercial vehicle dealers in the city.

Rising awareness

"We have already launched BS-VI cars. Awareness among customers has also increased on the need to protect the environment. The oil companies are already selling BS-VI fuels. BS-VI fuel can be used in BS-IV vehicles, but not vice-versa," said Abbas Khan, general manager of Varun Maruti in the city.

The major difference between the BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles is the presence of sulphur quantity in the fuel. It is estimated that air pollution will drop to a great extent with BS-VI norms, said a car dealer.

It may be recalled that the sale and registration of new BS-III vehicles was ordered to be stopped as BS-IV norms were implemented with effect from April 1, 2017. Huge inventories were left unsold with the dealers at that time, even after manufacturers and dealers offering huge discounts to clear their BS-III inventory.

While most of the unsold vehicles were sold as scrap by the dealers, a large number of the vehicles were procured by unscrupulous travel operators at throwaway prices, taken to Nagaland and registered there by allegedly manipulating the date of purchase. The vehicles were brought back to Andhra Pradesh and re-registered.

Random vehicle checks

Enforcement authorities have, of late, began a crackdown on motorists, stopping even those who are wearing helmets or wearing seat-belts.