VISAKHAPATNAM

04 August 2020 23:08 IST

Indian Navy band will perform live on Wednesday, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bojjanna Konda heritage site in Sankaram, near Ankapalle, Visakhapatnam, in honour of corona warriors as part of Independence Day celebrations. DD Hyderabad will be live-streaming the band performance on DD Saptagiri and DD Yadagiri.

