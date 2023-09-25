Employees stage protest in Vizianagaram over Contributory Pension System

September 25, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organization and Andhra Pradesh Contributory Pension System Employees Association (APCPSEA) jointly staged a protest on September 25 at Vizianagaram Collector’s office, asking the government to restore the old pension system (OPS) which is in vogue till 2003.

The employees raised slogans against the government for not reviving the OPS which was assured by the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra taken up before 2019 general elections.

APCPSEA association leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao and others alleged that the government was trying to mislead the staff with various unwanted proposals when they were insisting for the old pension system which had been revived in many States including Rajasthan. They vowed to continue the fight till the government would do the justice for more than two lakh employees of the State.

A wrong photo accompanying this article has been removed.

