Employees’ delegation meets Principal Secretary (HR)

VIJAYAWADA

25 January 2022 23:32 IST

Talks possible only if govt. accepts 3 demands, reiterates team

A delegation of the PRC Struggle Committee metPrincipal Secretary to Government (HR) Shashibhushan Kumar, who invited the Committee members for talks on Tuesday.

TheStruggle Committee categorically said that consultations and negotiations would be possible only if the government accepted its three demands, including keeping the new PRC in abeyance until the issue was taken to a logical conclusion.

The Steering Committee of the PRC Sadhana Samithi (Struggle Committee) authorised a 9-member delegation on behalf of it to place the demands before the government.

The delegation submitted a letter requesting the State government to look into the employees’ demands.

The Committee, in the letter, said that it was willing to and would come forward for negotiations / consultations after positive response from the government. The Committee demanded a copy of Ashutosh Mishra’s PRC report to the associations. It wanted the government to keep the G.O.s relating to the PRC in abeyance and make necessary arrangements for payment of pre-PRC 2022 salaries for January.

“While appreciating the initiation from the government side, we, the representative bodies of lakhs of employees, teachers and pensioners look forward for a positive response on the above issues and for amicable settlement of the demands listed in our notice of strike,” the Committee said.

President, APNGOs Association and chairman, APJAC, Bandi Srinivasa Rao,president, AP Government Employees’ Association and chairman APGEA Ikyavedika K.R. Suryanarayana, AP Secretariat Employees’ Association and APGEF chairman K. Venkatarami Reddy, APRSA andchairman APJAC, Amaravati Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others took part in the protests organised in the city.