‘Emotional immunity’ can help prevent suicides, say experts

Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society say they are providing counselling services

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 09, 2022 23:31 IST

Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society addressing the media in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society have said that suicides can be prevented by increasing “emotional immunity” among those suffering from such tendencies.

According to Indian Psychiatric Society State president Yendluri Prabhakar, there is a rise in the number of suicides in the country, and the victims are aged between 15 and 29.

“As per researchers, only one in 25 persons who are attempting suicide is dying. There is a need for proper counselling to prevent suicides,” he says.

Dr. Prabhakar says that 33.6% of persons are ending their life due to family problems; 18% due to health and mental issues; 6% due to addiction to alcohol; 5% due to marital issues; and 4.4% due to love failure.

“About 25.6% of those committing suicide are daily wage workers. They are followed by housewives (18%) and unemployed (8.4%),” the society members told the media here on Friday.

As part of the World Suicide Prevention Day observed on September 10, the society members said many psychiatrists were giving counselling and making efforts to stop forcible deaths.

Meanwhile, the police organised programmes in various educational institutions and released posters against suicides.

They appealed to the students and youth not to end their life as it was not a solution to the problems.

