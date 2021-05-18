Emergency medical care need of the hour in A.P.’s Diviseema islands: Former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad

AVANIGADDA (KRISHNA)

18 May 2021 13:46 IST

Converting Edurumondi PHC into CCC will save more lives, prevents further spread

Former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad has appealed to the State government to provide medical and health care round-the-clock in the five islands nestled between river Krishna and Bay of Bengal in Diviseema region in Krishna district.

Nearly 4,500-5,000 people, mostly fisherfolk, are inhabited in the five islands; Nachugunta, Eelachetladibba, Edurumondi, Brahamayyagarimoola, and Yesupuram in the Diviseema region.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone on May 18, Mr. Buddha Prasad said, “The State government should realise the geographical challenges and transportation woes in the islands during the health emergency. The Primary Health Centre at Edurumondi island should be converted into the COVID Care Centre, providing COVID treatment and quarantine facility round the clock”.

Mr. Buddha Prasad has added that the communities, mostly fisherfolk, in the islands would not have the luxury of using their houses for the ‘home isolation’ facility, given their design and size of their houses.

“In early May, I alerted the State government on the need of considering the group of islands as a separate block to executive the COVID action plan to prevent the spread of the disease, rise, and mortality in the islands. By mid-May, the situation is alarming with the need for round-the-clock medical and health care,” said Mr. Buddha Prasad.

“The five islands have only access to a punt to cross the river Krishna to reach the mainland. However, the COVID-19 patients could not manage to cross the river on their own boats in the event of any health emergency during the night time. The CCC will help avoid travelling to the mainland,” Mr. Buddha Prasad noted.

By May 18, the district authorities are yet to complete the fever survey and medical tests to ascertain the exact number of COVID-19 cases and their health status in the islands. However, at least 25 COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported.