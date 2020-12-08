Eluru poisoning | 561 people affected so far

ELURU

08 December 2020 21:50 IST

“Patients are collapsing suddenly with epilepsy and frothing. They are complaining of headache and dizziness. Over 72 fresh cases were reported in the last 12 hours,” a doctor said.

The number of people affected with neurotoxin symptoms in Eluru town is increasing every hour, and over 500 cases were reported by Tuesday evening. According to the officials 561 patients were admitted with epilepsy, dizziness and vomiting symptoms in the last four days. The victims include children, women and the aged.

West Godavari Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla said 81 patients were undergoing treatment in Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH), while 450 were discharged and 22 cases have been referred to Vijayawada and Guntur GGHs.

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties blamed the State government for the situation. They criticised the government for the poor hygienic conditions, desilted drainages, uncleared garbage bins in several colonies in the town.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan spoke to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, and asked to take the assistance of the Centre in containing the disease. Mr. Reddy explained that necessary medical care was being given to the affected persons.

Mr. Harichandan asked the Chief Minister to utilise the services of specialist doctors and expert medical professionals as the Centre had assured of all necessary cooperation to mitigate the situation.

The Chief Minister enquired with the officials about the situation and the treatment being extended to the patients in the GGH. Collector R. Mutyala Raju explained that the patients were responding to treatment and the recovery percentage was good.

The disease was spreading to other colonies in Eluru town and the neighbouring areas. More than 100 samples of water and milk samples collected from different places were sent to laboratories, the officials said.

“On the first three days, cases were reported from Dakshina Veedhi, Arundathi Peta, Ashok Nagar, Toorpu Veedhi, Kothapeta and other areas. But on Tuesday, a few cases were reported from Denduluru village,” said Lakshman, who shifted a patient to GGH.

