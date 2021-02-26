Eight non-attainment cities submit action plans to control air pollution

VIJAYAWADA

26 February 2021 01:03 IST

APPCB willing to extend them all support and guidance: official

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) member-secretary and Secretary to Government (Environment, Forest, Science & Technology) G. Srkr Vijay Kumar has said that the board and its partners will extend support and guidance to the non-attainment cities in implementing the action plans aimed at controlling air pollution.

Mr. Vijay Kumar, along with APPCB Chairman A.K. Parida and Centre for Science and Environment Executive Director (Research and Advocacy) Anumita Roychowdhury, took part in the 5th Air Quality Monitoring Committee (AQMC) meeting here on Thursday.

Representatives of the eight non-attainment cities, which were identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), submitted their action plans at the meeting, and all of them were approved and recommended to the CPCB for its approval.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Kumar said that earlier there were only five non-attainment cities in the state – Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool.

Now, their number increased by eight with the inclusion of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Chittoor, Ongole, Kadapa and Anantapur.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on working towards achieving the sustainable goals, he said.

Mr. Parida said that the non-attainment cities should seriously think about how to reduce air pollution level by 20-25% in the next two to three years. He highlighted the data gap among various departments, and suggested that Municipal Commissioners and PCB Regional Officers should work in tandem.

Ms. Anumitha gave a presentation of the draft revised action plans of the eight non-attainment cities before the AQMC. Later, representatives from the local bodies of the eight cites submitted their revised action plans.

E-Mobility

New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director S. Ramana Reddy said that to decrease air pollution they were concentrating on E-Mobility.

“Soon, we will provide e-vehicles to one-lakh government officials. If charging points are increased, people will automatically buy e-vehicles,” he said.