Eight more succumb to COVID across State

VIJAYAWADA

29 September 2021 01:47 IST

No infection reported in the past day in Vizianagaram district

The State reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19 and 771 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,48,230 and 14,150 respectively.

The number of active cases came down to 11,912 as 1,333 patients have recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,22,168 and 98.73% respectively.

The daily test positivity rate of the 45,592 tests conducted in the past day was 1.69%. So far, 2.817 crore samples were tested with a positivity rate of 7.27%.

East Godavari, Guntur and Chittoor reported two deaths each in the past day while Krishna and Kadapa reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 153 more infections while Vizianagaram reported no infection in the past day. Chittoor was followed by East Godavari (104), Nellore (92), Guntur (89), Prakasam (83), Krishna (76), West Godavari (74), Visakhapatnam (42), Kadapa (29), Srikakulam (13), Anantapur (12) and Kurnool (4).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (290892), Chittoor (243561), West Godavari (177537), Guntur (175764), Anantapur (157583), Visakhapatnam (156559), Nellore (144761), Prakasam (137038), Kurnool (124016), Srikakulam (122685), Krishna (117278), Kadapa (1,14,913) and Vizianagaram (82,748).