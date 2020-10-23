E.G. crop damage report to be ready by end of Oct.

The crop damage details will be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras, says East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy.

KAKINADA

23 October 2020 23:16 IST

Paddy in over 60,486 hectares was damaged due to rains

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Friday said that the final report on enumeration of crop damage due to recent rains would be submitted to the State government by October 30.

“Preliminary estimates show that paddy in over 60,486 hectares has been damaged during the recent rains across East Godavari district. Horticulture crops in nearly 5,000 hectares have been damaged,” Mr. Muralidhar said at a press conference.

The details of the crop damage data will be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras, facilitating the farmers to get their damaged crop details added to the crop damage data in the event of any missing data.

Non-COVID services

Except in Amalapuram, all government hospital authorities across the district have been told to prepare for offering non-COVID services as incidence of new cases continued to be on the decline in the district.

Regarding reopening of schools from November 2, the Collector said that all teachers working at both government and private schools will have to undergo COVID-19 testing before attending to their duties.