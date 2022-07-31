Andhra Pradesh

Education meet discuss ways to improve A.P. varsities’ rankings

K. Balaveera Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor of Visweswaraya Technological University, being felicitated by APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy at Anantapur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD
Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR July 31, 2022 01:56 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 01:56 IST

TThe third meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board(APHEB), held in Anantapur on Saturday, discussed ways to be adopted for improving the ranks of State and Central universities in Andhra Pradesh under the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The Chief Minister wants State universities to figure in the top 10 in the country, APSCHE Chairman Hemachandra Reddy said in his inaugural speech on the second day of the two-day planning board meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The meeting, attended by Vice-Chancellors of 40 State universities and directors of Central varsities and institutions, discussed ways of collaborating on areas of mutual interest and sharing of resources of the cluster universities. Cooperation among the faculty and students will go a long way in increasing the number of research projects, said Mr. Hemachandra Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Guest speaker K. Balaveera Reddy, the former Vice-chancellor of Visweswaraya Technological University in Karnataka, elaborated on how the teaching and learning processes need to be improved.

JNTUA Vice-Chancellor G. Ranga Rajanardhana, B.Sudheer Prem Kumar from APSCHE, CUAP Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori and SKU Vice-Chancellor M. Ramakrishna Reddy felicitated the guests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...