ED conducts searches on former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao’s house in Guntur, Hyderabad

August 01, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

There are loan default allegations against the Transstroy India Ltd. which was the contractor of Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh

Sambasiva Rao M.

Enforcement Directorate officials are conducting searches at the house of former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in Guntur on Tuesday August 1. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths are conducting raids on the offices of Transstroy India Ltd. (TIL) and houses its owner, former MP and TDP senior leader Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, in Guntur and Hyderabad on Tuesday. There are loan default allegations against the TIL, which was the contractor of Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh. 

There are allegations on the company that it indulged in loan fraud and money laundering. These raids are a part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged diversion of the money from the TIL to other companies, according to sources.

