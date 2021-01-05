ECoR to run special trains to clear festive rush

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 January 2021 00:15 IST

Some special trains will be operated by East Coast Railway (E Co R) to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season.

They are Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam Special, Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special, Puri-Yesvantpur-Puri Garib Rath weekly via Visakhapatnam and Sambalpur-Nanded-Sambalpur tri-weekly via Visakhapatnam.

Train no. 08519 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 11.20 p.m. with effect from January10 and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on the third day of its journey at 4.15 a.m.

In the return direction, 08520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam special express will leave LTT daily at 6.55 a.m., with effect from January 12 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.40 a.m.

This train will have stops at Pithapuram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudiwada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Moula-ali, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Pune.

This train will have one First AC, one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine Sleeper Class, four General Second Class coaches and two general Second class-cum-luggage vans.

The train no. 08561 Visakhapatnam- Kacheguda special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6.40 p.m. with effect from January 10 to reach Kacheguda on the next day at 7.25 a.m.

In the return direction, the train no. 08562 Kacheguda- Visakhapatnam special express will leave Kacheguda daily at 6.25 p.m. with effect from January 11 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.50 a.m.

The train has halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Madira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahboobabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Malkajgiri between Visakhapatnam and Kacheguda.

This train has one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine Sleeper Class, four General Second Class coaches and two General Second class-cum-luggage vans.