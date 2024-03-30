Easter celebrations begin in Vijayawada

March 30, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The message of the resurrection of Jesus Christ for the world should be the message of peace, said Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Rev. Bishop T. Joseph Raja Rao and Krishna-Godavari diocese bishop T. George Cornelius.

Andhra Pradesh Federation of Telugu Churches and all Christian organisations in the city, on the eve of Easter, on March 30 (Saturday), organised ‘Run For Jesus’ rally for the 14th consecutive year. The devout, who have observed fast for 40 days as part of Lent, participated in large numbers in the rally that began from St. Paul’s Cathedral near Nirmala Convent School.

A festive atmosphere prevails as all the major churches in the city, St. Peter’s Cathedral, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Gundala Matha Shrine, St. Lutheran’s Church and St Paul’s Centenary have been lit up for Easter, the celebration of resurrection of Jesus Christ, on March 31 (Sunday). In most churches, the celebrations begin on Saturday night itself, continuing till 2 a.m..

