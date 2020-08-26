E-auction of seven out of nine land parcels completed, NBCC tells High Court

VIJAYAWADA

26 August 2020 23:00 IST

‘But sales have not been finalised in deference to the court’s interim order’

The National Buildings Construction Corporation India Limited (NBCC) has informed the High Court in its affidavit on ‘Mission Build AP’ that the e-auction of seven out of a total nine land parcels (six in Visakhapatnam district and three in Guntur) has been completed, but the sales have not been finalised as per the court’s interim order.

NBCC General Manager (Vijayawada zone) P. Srinivasa Rao stated in the affidavit that the corporation was roped in by the Andhra Pradesh government for monetisation of its land parcels and using a part of the funds so generated for the development of various infrastructure projects.

The government and the NBCC had signed an MoU in November 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

The mandate

The NBCC is supposed to monetise the land parcels identified by the District Planning and Implementation Committees (DPICs). The monetisation (of land parcels) is to be done in two ways: outright sale of land on “as is where is” basis and development of commercial / residential complexes on the lands and selling built-up spaces.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao informed the court that the NBCC’s role begins from the stage of monetisation of lands after receiving the lists from the DPICs.

The NBCC was given permission through G.O. MS No.447 to facilitate the e-auction of unutilised or underutilised land parcels for public infrastructure development on self-sustainable basis, he said, and submitted that the High Court had issued an interim direction for continuing the e-auction but ordered that their finalisation be deferred.

‘Transparency ensured’

Mr. Srinivasa Rao claimed that the sale of land parcels was being undertaken in a fair and transparent manner by scrupulously following time-tested methods of fetching best market prices, and that there was no allegation of irregularities in the process of auction.

“The NBCC’s areas of expertise are project management consultancy, engineering, procurement and construction, and real estate development,” he said.