‘Drop plan to shift tribal varsity to Parvathipuram’

VIJAYAWADA

17 August 2020 00:28 IST

Site should be convenient for all, says Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has demanded that the government drop the plan to shift the Central Tribal University (CTU) from a site close to Bhogapuram to Kottakki, a remote village in the Parvathipuram division in Vizianagaram district.

“The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), during its tenure, had allotted 500 acres near Bhogapuram for the university. However, the YSRCP government is seeking to shift it to a location that is far off from the airport proposed at Bhogapuram on the pretext that the institution should be set up in a tribal area,” a statement quoted Mr. Veerraju as saying on Sunday. He said the university would offer not only the courses related to tribal life but also many others. It should be located at a place convenient for the students as well as the teaching and other staff.

The village where CTU has been planned to be moved to is close to Koraput in Odisha.

“The State government should, therefore, withdraw its plan to shift the tribal university from its proposed location,” said Mr. Veerraju, adding that the BJP leadership would present its views before a committee for the establishment of the institution.