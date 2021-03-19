Drive with a light foot, APSRTC drivers told

APSRTC Managing Director R.P. Thakur inspecting facilities at the Srikakulam RTC Complex on Friday.

SRIKAKULAM

19 March 2021 23:16 IST

Rising diesel prices put pressure on the corporation’s finances

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) R.P. Thakur on Friday directed the corporation’s drivers to drive in an economical manner in order to extract maximum mileage, keeping in view the rising diesel prices in recent months.

APSRTC buses consume eight lakh litres of diesel per day, and judicious usage of fuel and proper maintenance of vehicles would lead to huge savings for the corporation, Mr. Thakur said.

The MD inspected the Srikakulam APSRTC complex and depots. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Thakur said that the corporation was doing its best to mitigate the financial burden caused by the hike in diesel prices. He assured that arrears would be cleared for the employees and said new plans will be drawn up for their welfare as well as for passengers.

APSRTC Executive Director K. Ravikumar, Regional Manager A. Appala Raju and Division Manager G. Varalakshmi were present during Mr. Thakur’s visit.