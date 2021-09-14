DRDO to partner with AU in setting up of Food Testing Lab

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 September 2021 00:51 IST

DFRL Associate Director holds talk with Vice-Chancellor

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will partner with Andhra University for the setting up of the Food Testing Lab (FTL) in the university.

Associate Director of the Mysore-based Defence Food Research Lab (DFRL) R. Kumar visited the AU and held talks with Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy in this regard on Monday. The V-C gave details of the proposed lab to Dr. Kumar. He said that organising food testing was being taken up by AU for the first time. The lab, to be set up with Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds, would conduct analysis and research apart from testing of food. He also explained about the progress of the pharma testing and genetic testing labs, being set up by the university. He expressed optimism that the partnership with the DRDO would help in conducting research, which could meet the needs of the nation.

The DFRL Associate Director spoke on the technical know-how and basic requirements for the testing lab. A preliminary decision was taken to conduct joint research and to make fruits of food technology available to the common people and an MoU would be reached in the near future in this regard.

Rector K. Samata, Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, Science College Principal K. Srinivasa Rao, Research and Development Dean K. Basavaiah and Academic Dean N. Kishore Babu were present.