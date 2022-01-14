Downpour in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

14 January 2022 00:32 IST

City receives 23 mm rainfall, many roads waterlogged

The city witnessed a downpour on Thursday morning due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Following the sudden downpour, several roads in the city were waterlogged for more than an hour and traffic movement was hit.

Many parts of Krishna district also witnessed heavy rainfall and at many places Sankranti festival arrangements such as arenas to host celebrations and cockfights were waterlogged.

According to the State Development Planning Society, Gudur and Machilipatnam received over 49 mm rainfall and other areas in the western parts of the district received over 30 mm rainfall. Vijayawada received over 23 mm of rainfall during the day.

Meanwhile, as per IMD forecast, a similar weather condition with few spells of rain is likely in the city on Friday and Saturday.

Inspection

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh inspected several roads in the city following the rain. Mr. Venkatesh asked the officials concerned to rope in all the machinery required and ensure free flow of the storm water in the drains to avoid waterlogging of the roads.