Don’t rely on Prashant Kishor’s ‘gut’, tweets Vijaya Sai Reddy 

March 04, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy stated that Mr. Kishor’s ‘gut’ has no relevance in contemporary politics,

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Seeking to disprove political strategist Prashant Kishor’s prediction that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is set to suffer a rout in the ensuing general elections, Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy posted a message on ‘X’ suggesting that Mr. Kishor’s ‘gut’ was unreliable as he spoke without logical data and his comments came in the wake of a recent meeting with N. Chandrababu Naidu for four hours.

It may be noted that Mr. Kishor, who was a chief architect of the YSRCP victory in 2019 elections as the founder of I-PAC, predicted that the ruling party was about to ‘lose big’ this time, at a media conclave in Hyderabad on March 3.

