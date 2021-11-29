Dollar Seshadri’s body embalmed and sent to Tirupati by road

VISAKHAPATNAM:

29 November 2021 13:55 IST

The body of P. Seshadri, who was popularly known as Dollar Seshadri, was embalmed at King George Hospital and sent to Tirupati by road at around 11 a.m. on November 29. He was the OSD of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Seshadri died around 5.37 a.m. on November 29 morning in Visakhapatnam of a heart attack.

The embalming process was done by a team of doctors at KGH led by Dr. Ravindra Kishore in the Anatomy Department under the supervision of the principal of Andhra Medical College Dr. P.V. Sudhakar.

According to Dr. Sudhakar, the TTD officials requested AMC if the body could be embalmed, as it needs to be kept for a couple of days for darshan and fulfilling other rituals.

Once the body is embalmed, there will not be any changes in the features, unless there is a variation in external temperatures. It took around two hours for the entire procedure to be completed.

Mr. Seshadri had visited Simhachalam Devasthanam on November 28 evening and was supposed to participate in the ‘Karthika Deepotsavam’ on Monday evening at RK Beach, which is being organised by TTD. A 40-member delegation from TTD is in the city.

As per the doctors, 74-year-old Seshadri was not sick as on date, but had been suffering from some chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and kidney-related ailments.

Seer of Sri Sarada Peetham, Visakhapatnam, Swaroopa Nandendra Swamy condoled the sudden demise of Seshadri.