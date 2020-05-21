Doctor tests positive, dist. tally goes up to 83

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 May 2020 23:06 IST

A doctor was tested positive for COVID-19 in the city on Thursday. It is learnt that he had treated a patient who was tested positive latter.

Going by the contact tracing protocol, the doctor was put under quarantine and his samples was tested positive on Thursday.

The doctor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and he would now be shifted to a COVID-19 special hospital, said sources in the Health Department.

With this, the number of positive cases in the district has gone up up to 83.

Meanwhile, four patients have been discharged after treatment.