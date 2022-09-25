Doctor, kids charred to death in fire mishap

Major fire engulfs hospital-cum-residence building in Renigunta on September 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A medical practitioner and his children succumbed in a major fire that engulfed their new hospital cum residence building in Renigunta of Tirupati district in the early hours of September 25, 2022.

Dr. Ravishankar Reddy, a radiologis, who was residing on the second floor of the Kartikeya hospital building, breathed his last as the entire floor caught fire around 3.30 am on Sunday.

The fire is attributed to electric short circuit. His son Bharat (12) and daughter Kartika (7) went unconscious as heavy smoke engulfed the room.

Fire and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

While Dr. Reddy was charred to death, the children were immediately rushed for treatment to Tirupati, but they succumbed en route.

Dr. Reddy’s wife Dr. Anantha Lakshmi, who is a practitioner of general medicine, had a miraculous escape as she was staying with her mother on the first floor at the time of mishap.

Dr. Reddy hailed from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district and had settled in Renigunta recently, with plans to pursue medical practice here.