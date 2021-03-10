Dixon Technologies keen to invest in Kopparthi cluster

Dixon Technologies India Ltd. chairman Sunil Vachani, CEO Pankaj Sharma at a meeting with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Industries Minister Mekapati Goutam Reddy looks on.

VIJAYAWADA

10 March 2021 00:44 IST

It has plans to manufacture cellphones, laptops, security equipment and cameras

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, an electronic manufacturing services provider, has evinced interest in investing in the Kopparthi electron4ic manufacturing cluster in Kadapa district.

A delegation of the company met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday. “It is a good development that the Dixon Technologies has come forward to invest in Kopparthi electronic manufacturing cluster. We assure that the government will extend its support to the companies ready to invest in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dixon Technologies India Limited chairman Sunil Vachani, Dixon Technologies CEO Pankaj Sharma informed the Chief Minister that they would provide jobs to nearly 3,000 people. The company would manufacture cellphones, laptops, tablets, security equipment and cameras in the Kopparthi unit in Kadapa district. It has plans to expand its unit in Tirupati and create 1,000 jobs. It would partner with the Bosch to set up a washing machine manufacturing unit, they said.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy was present on the occasion.