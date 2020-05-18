Distribution of seeds for kharif begins in A.P.

The govt. will extend a subsidy of ₹500 per quintal of 13 varieties of paddy, says K. Kannababu.

18 May 2020 23:41 IST

Arrangements have been made to supply 5,07,599 quintals of groundnut seeds and 2,28,732 quintals of paddy for the kharif.

The State government has made arrangements for distribution of seeds to farmers at village secretariats for the ensuing kharif season. The distribution began on Monday, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said.

About 8 lakh quintals of seeds would be distributed this season. The seeds would be supplied based on the e-crop booking to farmers, he said.

Also, the seeds of fodder and other crops would also be supplied. As part of the scheme, 88,215 quintals of sesbania (jeeluga in local parlance), jute, and phaseolus trilobus, a kind of green gram used as fodder (pilli pesara) would also be distributed.

“The government will extend a subsidy of ₹500 per quintal of 13 varieties of paddy. Also 50% subsidy on fodder and other crops, and 40% subsidy on groundnut will also be given,” said the Minister, adding that the price list would be displayed at the village secretariats.