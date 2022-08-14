DGP reviews security for I-Day celebrations in Vijayawada

Rajendranath Reddy witnesses a trial run

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
August 14, 2022 22:18 IST

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy reviewed the security arrangements for the 76 th Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Sunday.

The DGP, along with Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Collector S. Dilli Rao, DCP Vishal Gunni and other officials visited the stadium.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy conducted a trial run and reviewed the arrangements for the event to be attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Rana explained the bandobust arranged for the celebrations and the traffic diversions made for the event.

