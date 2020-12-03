DGCA team visits Orvakal airport

KURNOOL

03 December 2020 00:35 IST

Approval for commercial flight operations likely next week

A team from the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) visited the Orvakal airport on Wednesday to inspect the infrastructure facilities created by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited. The visit is related to according permission for commercial operations from the airport.

The team comprising DGCA Deputy Director of Operations S. Durairaj and Assistant Director of Operations A. Prabu inspected the air traffic control tower, passenger terminal building and the runway. Airport Director Kailash Mandal accompanied them.

Advertising

Advertising

The team members later met District Collector G. Veerapandian at the airport. “ The team discussed the technicalities of all the facilities created at the airport and were satisfied with all the arrangements,” said Mr. Veerapandian.

The team will submit a report to the DGCA and the approval is expected by the next week. Truejet has succeeded in becoming the first commercial operator from the airport. It, however, need to get approval from the DGCA. “We are coordinating with the service provider for the purpose,” Mr. Veerapandian said. Another round of bidding is expected to be conducted to select more airlines.

Meanwhile, the APADCL has proposed to start a commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at this airport.