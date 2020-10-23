Devotees actively take part in Sarannavaratri Mahotsavam

SRIKAKULAM

23 October 2020 23:45 IST

COVID protocols strictly followed, says temple trustee

Setting aside fears of the COVID-19 pandemic, devotees actively took part in the Sarannavaratri Mahotsavam being organised by Varasiddi Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam at PN Colony in Srikakulam district.

Special prayers were offered to presiding deities Lalita Devi, Lakshmi Devi and Saraswati Devi. Many women participated in Astalakshmi Kalasasnapanam and Sahasra Kumkumarchana of Goddess Saraswati Devi.

Temple trustee P. Jaganmohana Rao gave Srikakulal Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya a traditional welcome on Friday when he prayed for a quick end to the COVID-19 pandemic in the district. Mr. Jaganmohana Rao said that social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols were strictly followed to ensure safety of the devotees.

Retired Indian Army officer Varudu Janardana Rao and New Central School correspondent P. Srikanth extended services to the devotees on the temple premises.