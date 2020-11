Tirumala

28 November 2020 14:12 IST

A devotee from Telangana allegedly died of heart attack near here.

The incident took place when the deceased, identified as Lakshmaiah, 53, from Ranga Reddy in Telangana reportedly suffered a massive stroke and collapsed on the floor.

He was immediately rushed to TTD Aswini hospital where he was confirmed dead.

