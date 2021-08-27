Develop drainage system in Srikakulam, TDP urges civic body

VIZIANAGARAM

27 August 2021 19:22 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader P.V. Ramana on Friday asked the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation to develop integrated drainage system in the city as many low- lying areas were inundated during the rainy season. In a press release, he said that the situation was horrible whenever there was a downpour in many streets in Srikakulam. “The drainage system was developed 100 years ago and there is an urgent need to develop it.. Otherwise, the water continues to stagnate on roads and pedestrians and motorists will face problems. It may also lead to many water-borne diseases,” Mr. Ramana said.

