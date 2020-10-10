Despite COVID-19 stress, students fare well in EAMCET 2020

VIJAYAWADA

10 October 2020 13:47 IST

Despite undergoing the stress of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students have fared well in the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2020.

Announcing the EAMCET-2020 results on Saturday here, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the pass percentage in both Engineering and Agricultural streams has increased this year. In the Engineering stream, 1,33,066 students (84.78 %) have qualified this year, against 71.61%. last year. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy branches, 69,616 (91.77 %) students have cleared the test, against 80.46 % last year, he said.

As many as 1,85,936 students had applied in the Engineering stream and 1,56,953 (84.4 %) of them appeared for the exam while in the Agriculture stream, 75,858 (86.54%) of the 87,652 applicants wrote the test.

Advertising

Advertising

The 10 toppers in the Engineering stream are Vavilapalli Sainath from Visakhapatnam, Kumar Satyam from Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, Gangula Bhuvan Reddy from Proddutur in YSR Kadapa district, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy from Ranga Reddy in Telangana, Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Secunderabad in Telangana, Kusampudi Venkata Datta Sri Harsha from East Godavari, Sai Teja Varanasi from Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, Hardik Rajpal from Ranga Reddy district in Telangana, Kottakota Krishna Sai from Srikakulam and Landa Jitendra from Vizianagaram district.

In the Agriculture and Pharmacy branches, the top 10 rankers are Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu from Guntur, Tripuraneni Lakshmi Sai Maruthi (Guntur), V. Manoj Kumar (Chittoor), Darsi Visnhu Sai (Nellore), Aavula Shubhang (Ranga Reddy district in Telangana), Sirigireddy Havish Reddy (Hyderabad in Telangana), Yarragudi Likhitha (Kadapa), Jada Venkata Vinay (Kadapa), Soganuru Nithin Varma (Kurnool) and Revanth Murikipudi (Guntur).

The Minister said the result was also being sent through SMS to the students mobile phones and said the dates for counselling would be announced soon.

He said there was a delay in conduct of EAMCET this year due to the prevailing pandemic. The notification was issued in February but the exams had to be pushed back to September due to postponements.

He said a precious part of the current academic year was lost to the pandemic and the departments concerned were trying to find ways to make up for the lost time.

Mr. Suresh asked college students to gear up as their institutions would reopen soon. He said a GO would be released soon on the new academic calendar, the fee structure and other key factors related to the new academic year.

AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Hemachandra Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to Higher Education Satish Chandra, Commissioner of Collegiate Education M.M. Nayak, Chairman of the Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission V. Eswaraiah and others were present.

M. Ramalinga Raju, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada, which conducted the entrance test, and convenor of EAMCET 2020 Prof. V. Ravindra joined the meeting in online mode.