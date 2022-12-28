December 28, 2022 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

At an all-party meeting called by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday, the leaders condemned in strong terms what they called a “spate in violence in the State and denial of fundamental rights to the people”.

The leaders unanimously resolved to make representations to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, who is expected to visit the State soon. The meeting, organised on “State-Sponsored Terrorism- Save Democracy” by the TDP, also saw leaders of various parties agreeing to the need for a united fight “to uphold the democratic values, to stand by the people who were affected by the unilateral action of the police and to raise awareness among the public on the anti-democratic stand of the YSR Congress government in the State.

Speaking at the meeting, the TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said democracy was under serious threat in the YSRCP rule, as “people have lost their freedom of speech.”

He said taking undue advantage of the faith people had reposed in him at the time of the elections, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had unleashed a reign of terror and autocracy in the State. He said there was total anarchy everywhere, and corruption was at its peak. “The TDP will continue to raise its voice against the ruling party’s lawlessness even if we are put behind bars,” he said.

The TDP State chief said his party office was attacked “at the behest of Mr. Jagan and former Minister Jogi Ramesh had resorted to an attack on the house of his party president N. Chandrababu Naidu. “Not less than 18 persons belonging to the BC communities have been done to death in the Palnadu area under Jagan rule, and the incident at Macherla triggered a scare in the people’s minds.

CPI State leader K. Ramakrishna accused the Chief Minister of behaving like an autocrat. He said the voices of the Opposition leaders and people were being gagged, and the police were trampling upon even peaceful protests at the behest of the ruling party.

Referring to what he called “police excesses” in the State, he said the Department was reduced to a puppet in the hands of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues.

Former Minister Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao said YSR CP rule in the State was replete with violence and lawlessness. “Not just in cities and towns, even in villages, people who spoke against the ruling party are being harassed in some form or the other. Either they are deprived of the welfare benefits, or they are attacked and their houses burnt down,” he said.

Congress leader Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao and leaders of various parties and organisations spoke strongly against the lack of transparency and accountability on the part of the government.