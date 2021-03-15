Decisive win for YSRCP in south coastal A.P.

NELLORE / ONGOLE

15 March 2021 01:25 IST

Rebels upset calculations of ruling party in Chirala by bagging 13 wards

The YSRCP won all the 11 urban local bodies in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as its nominees emerged victorious in 245 of the 293 divisions / wards at stake.

The election of the YSRCP nominees as Mayor / Chairperson slated for March 18 is only a formality in the civic bodies of Ongole, Chirala, Kanigiri, Markapur, Giddalur, Addanki and Chimakurthy in Prakasam district and Atmakur, Sullurpeta, Naidupeta and Venkatagiri in Nellore district.

Strategy pays off

Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy’s political strategy paid dividends as the YSRCP nominees swept the polls in the four municipalities where elections were held on March 10 in Nellore district.

The YSRCP won all the 25 wards in Venkatagiri, a stronghold of former Minister and YSRCP MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and also in 24 of the 25 wards in Sullurpeta and 23 of 25 wards in Naidupeta municipality.

In Atmakur municipality, the ruling party won from 19 wards. Two party rebels who won as Independents returned to the party fold.

The TDP could win only in two wards in Atmakur, and one ward each in Naidupeta and Sullurpeta. The BJP opened its account winning in one ward in Naidupeta.

Minister’s tweet

Reacting to the impressive results, Mr. Goutham Reddy tweeted, “Grateful to the people of #Nellore district for supporting @YSRCParty candidates in the #APLocalBodyElections 2021 & for expressing your confidence and faith in CM @YSJagan garu’s leadership, vision, and commitment to the development and progress of our State.”

In Prakasam district, YSRCP nominees, including mayoral aspirant G. Sujata, scored a facile victory in 41 of the 50 divisions in Ongole Municipal Corporation, while the TDP managed to win only in six divisions.

Independents bagged two divisions and the JSP one division in the maiden elections held after it was made municipal corporation.

The YSRCP would face some opposition only in Chirala Municipality, where party rebels gave tense moments to the ruling party nominees.

Independents backed by former Chirala MLA and YSRCP leader Amanchi Krishnamohan won from 13 of the 33 wards, upsetting the political calculations of the ruling party.

The YSRCP candidates hand-picked by Balarama Krishnamurthy, who had switched loyalties after winning on TDP ticket in the 2019 Assembly elections, were successful only in 19 wards, where all the five chairperson aspirant of the YSRCP — B. Jaison Babu, S. Lakshmi, J. Srinivasa Rao, M. Sambasiva Rao and U. Subbaiah won, making the choice for the coveted post more difficult for the leadership. The TDP managed to bag only one ward.

In Kanigiri Nagara Panchayat, the YSRCP won all the 20 wards. The ruling party nominees bagged 30 of the 35 wards in Markapur Municipalty, leaving five wards to the TDP. In Giddalur, the YSRCP won 16 of the 20 wards, while the TDP bagged three wards and an Independent in one ward.

In Addanki Nagara Panchayat, the YSRCP bagged 12 of the 20 wards, where the TDP nominees backed by sitting TDP MLA G. Ravikumar pulled off victories in seven wards withstanding the ruling party’s political onslaught.

Election was not held in one ward as the TDP and YSRCP nominees withdrew from contest at the 11th hour following behind the scene manoeuvres by the ruling and opposition leaders.