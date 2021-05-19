Death of woman with black fungus symptoms causes a scare

B. Madhu Gopal

19 May 2021 22:44 IST

Panel formed with experts from different specialities to tackle disease

The death of a woman at a private hospital in the city reportedly with symptoms of mucormycosis, commonly known as ‘black fungus’, has created a scare among the people. District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Wednesday announced the creation of a 20-bed facility at the Dermatology Department of the KGH for treatment of mucormycosis.

On the directions of the government, a Clinical Management Protocol Committee has been formed with experts from different specialities, under the aegis of P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College (AMC).

Though this disease has been in existence for long, it assumed significance only after it started affecting COVID-19 patients. A good thing is that mucormycosis does not spread from one person to another.

Medical experts attribute the rise in black fungus cases to the indiscriminate use of steroids and antibiotics, apart from contamination through the pipes and prongs used for the mechanical supply of oxygen to patients.

“Black fungus can be identified through standard investigations like endoscopic examination of nose, which is an outpatient procedure to take nasal scrapings, biopsy to confirm the type of fungus, followed by contrast gadolinium-enhanced MRI. The symptoms include unilateral nasal obstruction, facial pain, swelling, numbness, blurring of vision, double vision or watery eyes,” S.K.E. Apparao, ENT surgeon and past president of the Indian Society of Otology, told The Hindu.

He suggests opening of special wards for treatment of black fungus cases as it requires a team of specialist doctors, including ENT surgeon, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, dental surgeon, general physician and nephrologist. Guidelines should also be issued to all hospitals on the judicious use of steroids, observing correct timing, dosage and duration, use of antibiotics/antifungals judiciously, apart from use of clean sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy and proper maintenance of pipes and nasal prongs, he says.

“COVID Associated Mucormycosis (CAM) is an opportunistic infection caused by a group of fungi. It could be amongst many opportunistic infections of post COVID phase. Mucor fungal spores are ubiquitous in nature and found in soil and decaying vegetation,” says Veluri Gayathri, Professor of Microbiology, NRI Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Mucor is a vasoinvasive fungus, which invades blood vessels, and spreads fast to adjacent areas, especially the eye and brain. The mortality rate can be reduced with early diagnosis and treatment. Regular and proper oral and dental hygiene all through COVID and post-COVID phases, regular betadine/chlorhexidine gargles and good blood glucose control,” adds Dr. Gayathri.