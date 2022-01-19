Dates for payment of SSC exam fee released

19 January 2022 23:56 IST

The due dates for payment of examination fee for regular and once failed candidates appearing for the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to be held in April/May 2022 have been released.

A statement by the Director, Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy on Wednesday said the headmasters would pay the fee and make the online submission of nominal rolls along with other documents without late fee from January 24 to February 4, with a late fee of ₹50 on February 8, with a late fee of ₹200 on February 14 and with a late fee of ₹500 on February 16.

They should also submit the hard copies of the manual nominal rolls (MNRs) in the office of their respective District Education Officers from February 5 to 17 while the DEOs must submit the same to the office of the DGE by February 21.

Payment should be done only through the school login from www.bsc.ap.gov.in website and payment through CFMS and bank challans would not be accepted, he clarified.