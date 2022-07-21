Data science offers lucrative career opportunities, say experts

July 21, 2022 21:36 IST

The Hindu-VIT seminar focusses on promising alternatives to engg., medicine

The students of SDM Siddhartha Mahila Junior Kalasala were enlightened about the varied career opportunities available after pursuing courses other than engineering and medicine.

The Hindu in association with VIT, Andhra Pradesh conducted a seminar on 'Career Opportunities in Law, Management and Science' at the college here on Thursday.

Experts from VIT introduced the undergraduate courses in law, business administration, data science, physics, chemistry, commerce and several other subjects.

Prof. Samuel Johnson, assistant director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning said that there were plenty of opportunities with a B.Com course in combination with courses such as Chartered Accountancy. He asked students not to go with the flow and instead choose the subject in which their interest lay. He asked students to stay focused on education until they landed their dream job.

College principal and director S. Padmaja said that in the digital era such seminars were important to choose the right career path. She said students should plan their careers while pursuing intermediate instead of planning it after completion of the intermediate course.

Assistant Professor of Law Sneha Goud said the legal profession had undergone a strategic and substantial change in the recent past. "Law has now become one of the promising careers. It offers lucrative career opportunities to students. It is definitely intellectually challenging and also highly rewarding," she said.

Ms. Sneha said that students who pursued law specialisation in technology were in demand apart from corporate lawyers. She said that based on CLAT PG rank, lawyers could land jobs in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Prof. Nanda Kumar said data science had become a most lucrative career with high demand for data analysis. He said one need not pursue engineering to become a data scientist but should study mathematics in intermediate. Due to the growing demand for data science and data analytics, every company would need data science specialists, he said.

Department of Physics HoD Lakshmi Sowjanya and others also spoke at the seminar.