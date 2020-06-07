Curbs at border checkposts will stay for now: official

Undergoing a test is mandatory for people arriving in Andhra Pradesh, says M.T. Krishna Babu, Nodal Officer of State Control Room for COVID-19.

VIJAYAWADA

07 June 2020 23:43 IST

‘People visiting A.P. need to register on Spandana website’

In view of the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the restrictions at the checkposts along the Inter-State border, railway stations and domestic airports will stay for some more time, Principal Secretary (Transport, Roads and Buildings) M. T. Krishna Babu has said.

In a statement released on Sunday, he said that reports being shown by a section of broadcast media that the curbs at inter-State border checkposts were being removed were not true.

Mr. Krishna Babu, who is also the Nodal Officer of State Control Room for COVID-19, made it clear that people who wanted to come to Andhra Pradesh would have to register themselves on the ‘Spandana’ website.

“After registrations, tests will be conducted as per the protocol. People coming from six high-risk States will be put under institutional quarantine for seven days. People coming to A.P. must keep these factors in mind,” said Mr. Krishna Babu.

Bus services to TS

Referring to the issue of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) resuming bus operations between A.P. and Telangana, Mr. Krishna Babu said permission from the Telangana government was awaited for the same. “The APSRTC is ready to run buses from Hyderabad to the districts in A.P. on point-to-point basis, once it gets the nod from the Telangana government,” he explained.