Cricket bookie arrested ahead of India-Pakistan cricket match

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 October 2021 18:49 IST

Kingpin and main bookie based in Bengaluru, say police

Ahead of the T-20 cricket match between India and Pakistan, as part of T-20 World Cup, officials of the Divisional Task Force( DTF) Wing of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raid on an apartment complex at Madhavadhara and arrested a person, who was allegedly involved in organising cricket betting online here on Sunday. The Task Force officials have seized ₹88,000, two mobile phones and a laptop from him.

The arrested was identified as L. Prabhakar, a native of Anakapalle and living at Madhavadhara in the city.

According to Inspector, DTF, Visakhapatnam, K. Suresh, the accused is a sub-bookie, and kingpin and the main bookie is based in Bengaluru. After receiving instructions from the bookie, Prabhakar conducts betting online, using mobile applications and software. Investigation by the DTF police revealed that the accused had hired the services of about 13 punters for placing bets.

The Inspector said that the accused organises bets for sessions (per five overs) and also on total match results. The accused was earlier a punter and has now become a bookie. Earlier, he was arrested in gambling (playing cards) cases.

The case was handed over to the Airport Police Station for further investigation.