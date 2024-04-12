ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) to contest from one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

April 12, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The party, which announced to contest from 10 Assembly seats earlier, has revised the number after seat-sharing agreement with Congress and the CPI

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The YSRCP and TDP have surrendered to the interests of the BJP, says CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao. | Photo Credit: File photo

The CPI(M) has decided to contest elections from one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. 

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a release on April 12 (Friday), said his party would contest from Araku Lok Sabha constituency. The party would also contest from Rampachodavaram, Kurupam, Gajuwaka, Vijayawada Central, Gannavaram, Mangalagiri, Nellore Town and Panyam Assembly constituencies. “The constituencies have been finalised after a seat-sharing agreement was reached with the Congress and the CPI,” he said.

The CPI(M) had announced earlier that it would contest from 10 Assembly constituencies in the State, the number was revised to eight after a seat-sharing agreement was reached with the Congress and the CPI, he said.

Earlier, the CPI(M) planned to contest from Kurnool and Santhanutalapadu (SC) constituencies in addition to the above-mentioned constituencies except for Panyam and Araku (ST).  

Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had surrendered to the interests of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The TDP and JSP are supporting the BJP which has done a gross injustice to Andhra Praesh. All these factors necessitated a seat-sharing with the Congress, which is a part of the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao urged the CPI(M) cadre to extend the required support to the INDIA bloc partners.

