CPI(M) raises concern over pig menace in Kurnool

Kurnool

20 March 2020 00:33 IST

Civic staff urged to ensure hygiene in view of COVID-19 threat

CPI(M) district secretary Prabhakar Reddy accused the Kurnool Municipal Corporation of being negligent towards maintaining hygiene in the city. “Especially in times of coronavirus, it’s necessary to clean our surroundings,” he said.

Addressing reporters at the party office in the city on Thursday, the district secretary claimed that the pig menace had gone up in the city. “There used to be fewer pigs in the past. Now more people are rearing them and their population has shot up,” he said. He requested the corporation to immediately initiate necessary action in this regard.

“If the municipal corporation does not care about hygiene who would?” he asked and advised the corporation to hire more people in case there is a shortage of staff.

Bengal gram

The Left party leader claimed that Bengal Gram was cultivated in lakhs of acres in the district but the government had only purchased only 25% of the stocks.

The purchasing centres opened by the government did not buy the entire produce, he said, and demanded that the centres must be reopened to enable farmers to sell their stocks.