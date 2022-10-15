CPI should introspect about its existential crisis: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju 

Somu Veerraju. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the Communist Party of India (CPI), which was dreaming about voting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government out of power in 2024, should introspect why it was fading into oblivion.

“The CPI would do well to discuss how to become relevant again, at its ongoing national conclave in Vijayawada,” he suggested.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada on October 15, Mr. Veerraju said CPI leader D. Raja’s call to his party cadres to strive for the BJP’s defeat showed his immaturity.

He questioned what prevented the CPI, which claims to be the poor people’s party, from handing over its reins to a leader from the Backward Classes.

Mr. Veerraju asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was implementing a slew of welfare schemes, which benefited millions of people. “The Left parties could never come to power but would make tall claims,” he observed.

Mr. Veerraju said Andhra Pradesh was in dire straits due to the YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party. He insisted that the two regional parties should release white papers on what they did for the development of north Andhra (‘ Uttarandhra’) and Visakhapatnam.

The Central government developed Visakhapatnam at a cost of nearly ₹50,000 crore, the Andhra Pradesh BJP chief said.