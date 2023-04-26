CPI Ramakrishna criticises Amit Shah for his comments

April 26, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) here on Tuesday gave the “BJP Hatao - Desh Ko Bachao” call to the people.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that Mr. Amit Shah had been openly telling those who have a problem with the alleged 40% corruption charges on the BJP government in Karnataka to go to the courts on the one hand, and on the other, his party is putting Aam Aadmi Party leaders behind bars and sending CBI, ED and other agencies to the houses of the leaders of the opposition, he said.

He alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was spreading communal hatred and pitting the SC, STs and BCs against the Muslims by saying that the BJP would scrap the 4% reservation for the minorities.

“The net worth of Adani and Ambani had gone up manifold with Adani’s assets going up from ₹52,000 crore when the BJP came to power, to ₹18 lakh crore now,” he pointed out and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been promoting his friends at the cost of the people of the country’s development.