CPI objects to Chittoor-Thatchur highway

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana has raised objection over the proposed Chittoor–Thatchur greenfield highway, which is part of the new Bengaluru-Chennai national highway. Technically the third highway to connect the two metropolitan cities, the new access-controlled highway will provide direct access to Ennore port situated north of Chennai.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Narayana accused the government of cheating the farmers by not paying a fair compensation.

“The new highway will affect farmers in 46 villages of seven mandals in Chittoor district. The Union government cannot unilaterally take away the lands or exert pressure on the farmers. Every affected farmer’s consent matters and we will not allow the officials if they try to forcibly take their signature”, he warned.

He charged the state government with not working to get due compensation to the farmers, and instead threatening the latter of withdrawing welfare schemes if they did not cooperate. He cited instances of revenue officials reportedly descending on the villages to threaten the land owners.

Referring to the Centre’s monetisation programme, Mr. Narayana hinted at the new highway also going into the hands of corporate entities on a platter, in the garb of maintenance.