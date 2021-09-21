CPI hits out at policies of BJP government

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 September 2021 20:15 IST

Party activists oppose the decision to sell public sector units including VSP

The ‘anti-people’ policies’ of the BJP government like privatisation of public sector units(PSUs), three farm laws, four labour codes and hike in petrol prices came in for severe criticism from the participants in the rally, organised by the Communist Party of India(CPI), from Gajuwaka to Kurmannapalem here on Tuesday.

The rally marked the conclusion of the ‘Jan Andolan’, organised by the CPI. Rajya Sabha Member from Kerala Binoy Viswam, CPI national secretary K. Narayana, State secretary K. Ramakrishna, State Assistant secretaries J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and Muppalla Nageswara Rao, State secretariat members G. Obulesu, R. Venkayya and P. Harnadh Reddy, State executive members A.J. Stalin, AITUC State president Ravulapati Ravindranath, Mahila Sangham State executive president A. Vimala, CPI district secretary Balineni Venkataramana and city secretary M. Pydiraju led the rally.

The participants raised slogans against the ‘lopsided policies’ of the BJP government and against its decision on strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). They sang songs recalling the immense contribution of the VSP to the growth of Visakhapatnam city over the past few decades. They recalled the sacrifices made by the people for the establishment of the steel plant and opposed the decision to its privatisation.

The proposal of the Centre to introduce electricity reforms, which would cause huge financial burden on the people, also came in for severe criticism. They called for opposing the sale of PSUs and government assets in the name of ‘monetisation’ and the proposal to hand over the Gangavaram Port to the Adani group. The participants also appealed to the public to make the proposed ‘Bharat Bandh’, to oppose the ‘anti-people’, ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the BJP government, on September 27 a huge success.

The leaders, who participated in the rally, were received with flowers by the Gajuwaka Market Traders Association, the Gajuwaka Wholesale Fruits and Vegetable Merchants Association and the Private Teachers and Lecturers Association at Srinagar Junction and the AISF leaders at Old Gajuwaka Junction.

CPI district secretariat member Kasireddy Satyanarayana, Girijana Samakhya district president P. Satyanarayana, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham district secretary R. Dorababu, Rythu Sangham district secretary Meka Satyanarayana and party leaders Sk Rahaman, Allu Babu Rao, Md. Begum and P. Eswara Rao also participated.