COVID vaccine trial begins at KGH

KGH Superintendent P.V. Sudhakar administering Covishield vaccine to a volunteer, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Sumit Bhattacharjee

06 October 2020 00:11 IST

Two volunteers administered the vaccine on the first day in Visakhapatnam

King George Hospital (KGH), has embarked on a historic journey on Monday with the beginning of the trial for coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine Covishield, which was developed by the Oxford University, with Serum India Limited and the IndianCouncil of Medical research (ICMR) as partners, was administered to the first volunteer by KGH Superintendent and principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

The vaccine was administered under strict guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and as per the protocols laid down by the Oxford University, Serum India Limited and the ICMR, Dr. Sudhakar told The Hindu .

The KGH and the AMC intend to select around 100 volunteers for conducting various tests prior to the vaccine trial and 20 volunteers have already registered as of now.

About 10 volunteers were called on the first day on Monday and eight qualified the norms. Of the eight, two were administered the vaccine on Monday. Prior to administering the vaccine, the volunteers discussed their medical history with a team of 10 doctors and underwent various tests, including RT-PCR for the coronavirus, said Mr. Sudhakar.

The two volunteers who were administered the vaccine were put under observation for a few hours before they were allowed to go home. They will be tested again for development of antibodies 57 days later. Such tests will be conducted periodically for six months, said Dr. Sudhakar.

Strict protocol

The vaccine is not only administered under strict protocol, but even storing it also is defined in the protocol. It has been stored in temperature varying from 2° to 8° Celsius and the storing process has to be logged and sent to the ICMR.

“For this reason, we have purchased a logger for ₹70,000 and the report will be sent to the ICMR,” he said. It is a learning experience for the team of doctors, as international-standard protocols are being followed.

According to Dr. Sudhakar, volunteers are free to approach the Department of Plastic Surgery in the KGH and register. A team of doctors will examine the volunteers and if satisfied tests will be conducted. People with co-morbidities and those who have tested positive for COVID, are not eligible.