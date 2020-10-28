‘COVID vaccine in first phase for healthcare professionals, workers’

VIJAYAWADA

28 October 2020 00:12 IST

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has called upon healthcare professionals and health workers in the district to enrol their names in the COVID vaccine early access list.

In a meeting with officials concerned here on Tuesday, Mr. Imtiaz said the Central government had decided to vaccinate frontline staff in the public and private sector to protect them from COVID infection as soon as a vaccine for COVID was available.

He said all the staff of ICDS department, all the personnel from watchman to principal and students at medical and nursing colleges, 110 government hospitals, about 1,000 private hospitals, 58 Ayush hospitals and others had to give their names.

District Immunisation Officer Sarmista said that the Union government was collecting data directly from Railway, RTC, ESI and other government departments. DMHO M. Suhasini and others were present.