COVID toll inches closer to 7,000 in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

24 November 2020 19:42 IST

1,085 fresh cases, 10 deaths reported; recovery rate remains at 97.69%

The State reported 1,085 new COVID cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning as 65,101 samples were tested during the period. The tally increased to 8,63,843 and the toll mounted to 6,956.

The daily positivity rate of the tests conducted was 1.67% and the overall positivity rate of 97.27 lakh samples slightly came down to 8.88%, according to a bulletin released by the Health Department.

The recovery rate remains at 97.69% with a total of 8,43,863 recoveries so far. In the past day, 1,447 patients recovered leaving 13,024 active cases. Nearly 75% (9,651) of the active cases are in five districts of the coastal belt -- Visakhpatnam (1,164), East Godavari (4,175), West Godavari (1,055), Krishna (1,705) and Guntur (1,552). The remaining 25% (3,373) active cases are in eight districts and none has more than 1,000 active cases, while Kurnool has 173 active cases only.

Advertising

Advertising

Death rate

The death rate also remains at 0.81%. The tests per million ratio increased to 1.82%. Krishna reported two new deaths, the highest among the districts in the past day. Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and Visakhpatnam reported one death each. The remaining six districts saw no deaths during the period.

Krishna district also topped the number of new infections with 224 being detected in the past day.

It was followed by Chittoor (142), West Godavari (138), Guntur (126), East Godavari (116), Visakhpatnam (86), Kadapa (57), Nellore (50), Prakasam (42), Vizianagaram (37), Kurnool (31), Srikakulam (26) and Anantapur (10).

Following is the break-up of the district infection tallies: East Godavari (1,21,844), West Godavari (91,789), Chittoor (83,268), Guntur (72,304), Anantapur (66,503), Prakasam (61,332), Nellore (61,221), Kurnool (60,116), Visakhapatnam (57,813), Kadapa (54,134), Srikakulam (45,352), Krishna (44,745), and Vizianagaram (40,527).